South Korea's Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in third quarter, misses consensus

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing analysts' estimates by a large margin as a charge related to engine issues weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp , reported a net loss of 336 billion won (US$297.72 million) for the third quarter, far below the 1 trillion won profit average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv.

