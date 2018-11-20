South Korea's Jeju Air buys 40 Boeing planes worth US$4.4 billion

South Korea's biggest budget carrier, Jeju Air , purchased 40 Boeing 737-8 Max planes worth US$4.4 billion, the airline said on Tuesday.

The purchase contract includes an option to buy an additional 10 planes, Jeju Air said in a regulatory filing.

Jeju Air said it planned to take delivery of the planes from 2022 through 2026.

