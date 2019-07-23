South Korea's LG Display posts deeper second-quarter operating loss, misses estimates

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Tuesday posted a deeper second-quarter operating loss that missed analyst estimates, as a global supply glut pushed down prices of screens for television sets.

The Apple Inc supplier's operating loss for April-June was 369 billion won (US$313.06 million), versus a loss of 228 billion won in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with analysts' forecast loss of 268 billion won, according to Refinitiv Smart Estimate.

Revenue fell 5per cent to 5.4 trillion won.

