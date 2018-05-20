South Korea's LG Group chairman dies

SEOUL: The chairman of South Korean conglomerate LG Group has died, company officials said on Sunday (May 21). He was 73.

Koo Bon-moo is credited with expanding the business empire - centred around consumer electronics, displays and chemicals - founded by his grandfather in 1947.

During Koo's more than 20 years as top executive, sales increased dramatically, with LG Group posting 160 trillion won (US$148 billion) in sales last year, up from around 30 trillion won in 1994.

The entrepreneur was hospitalised last week after earlier undergoing brain surgery, but rejected life-prolonging treatments, Yonhap news agency cited company officials as saying.

Koo reportedly requested his adopted son, Koo Kwang-mo, succeed him to lead the family-controlled conglomerate.

The 40-year-old is the eldest son of Koo's younger brother but was adopted by the entrepreneur in 2004 after he lost his own son in a car accident in the 1990s.

