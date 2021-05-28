South Korea's May exports set for fastest growth in over 30 years

South Korea's exports for May is expected to have risen at their quickest pace in over three decades, thanks in part to strong global demand for the nation's key foreign exchange earners such as semiconductors, cars and petroleum products.

SEOUL: South Korea's exports for May is expected to have risen at their quickest pace in over three decades, thanks in part to strong global demand for the nation's key foreign exchange earners such as semiconductors, cars and petroleum products.

Overseas sales are forecast to surge 48.5per cent this month from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 11 economists showed on Friday.

Such an outcome, also reflecting a low base in 2020, would mark the sharpest increase since September 1988 and extends a seventh straight month of gains. Exports grew 41.2per cent in April.

"Even excluding base effect, recovery in demand from advanced economies and increased trade volume will lead strong exports," said Chun Kyu-yeon, economist at Hana Financial Investment.

She said sales of chips, cars, autoparts and petroleum products are likely to have boosted exports this month.

The May 1-20 data released last week showed exports to China, the United States and the European Union soared 25.2per cent, 87.3per cent and 78.1per cent, respectively, while those of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 26.0per cent, 146.0per cent and 149.7per cent.

While the pace of shipments growth is set to slow as the base effects fade, economists remain bullish about the outlook for exports, and expect the sector to underpin Asia's fourth-largest economy as it rebounds from last year's COVID-19 led downturn.

"Export growth will gradually slow as base effect eases, but the global manufacturing boom and revenge spending trend will likely support domestic exports for the time being," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities.

Wednesday's poll also forecast imports to have risen 40.5per cent, their strongest rate since May 2010, on higher oil and commodity prices.

Full month trade data will be released on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

Separately 12 economists predicted April industrial output would edge up by a seasonally adjusted 1.5per cent month-on-month, rebounding from a 0.8per cent shrink in March.

Economists also estimated consumer prices this month would rise a median 2.6per cent from a year earlier, the fastest since December 2015 and accelerating from a 2.3per cent rise in April.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)