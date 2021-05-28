South Korea's National Pension Service maintains allocation targets to end-2026

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said on Friday it will maintain its target allocation rates of stocks, bonds and alternative investments at the current 50per cent, 35per cent and 15per cent respectively until the end of 2026.

The world's third-largest pension fund, with 872.5 trillion won (US$783.42 billion) in assets as of end of March, decided on the allocations at its annual committee meeting on Friday.

Unusually, it did not reveal its portfolio plan for overseas investment.

Last year, the NPS said it would raise its allocation of overseas assets to 55per cent by 2024, with 35per cent of its assets in overseas stocks and 10per cent each in overseas bonds and alternative assets.

(US$1 = 1,113.7000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Joori Roh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

