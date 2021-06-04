South Korea says considering drafting second extra budget of this year

SEOUL: South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government is considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this year to safeguard jobs and boost aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a meeting with investment banks in Seoul, Hong Nam-ki said funding of the extra budget is possible without issuing deficit-funding treasury bonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)