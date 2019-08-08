South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material called EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.

There was no immediate comment from Samsung.