South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs
SEOUL: South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material called EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.
There was no immediate comment from Samsung.