South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs

South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) disembarks from a plane to attend the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, on the tarmac at Vladivostok International Airport, Russia September 10, 2018. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material called EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.

There was no immediate comment from Samsung.

Source: Reuters

