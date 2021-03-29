Southwest Airlines adds order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jet
U.S. planemaker Boeing Co said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the United States late last year.
: U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co for an order for 100 aircraft of 737 Max variant, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.
