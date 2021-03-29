Southwest Airlines adds order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jet

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the United States late last year.

: U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co for an order for 100 aircraft of 737 Max variant, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)