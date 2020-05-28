Southwest Airlines adds routes catering to business travelers

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it was adding new routes with more frequencies and nonstop flights from Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville.

The airline extended its published flight schedule from October until early January next year and said the new routes catered to business travelers.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinsky in Chicago and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)