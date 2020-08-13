Southwest Airlines among three carriers with investment grade rating: S&P Global

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines , Ryanair Holdings and easyJet are the only three airlines whose bonds are still rated investment grade, S&P Global Ratings said, while estimating a drop of up to 70 per cent in global air passenger traffic for 2020.

All three are very low or low-cost carriers largely focused on leisure passengers and short-haul flying, and equipped with strong liquidity, the ratings agency said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

With the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns, there are signs of a rebound in domestic travel, helping budget airlines, although passengers continue to shun international routes.

Airlines operating long-haul international flights including American Airlines , United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have been among the worst hit due to the pandemic, forcing them to raise billions of dollars in debt to support costs.

"Pre-COVID-19, just over one-third of our global airlines portfolio was rated at 'B+' or lower, and now this has risen to about two-thirds of the total," S&P Global said.

The ratings agency's forecast for 2020 global passenger traffic has worsened to a drop of between 60 per cent and 70 per cent from between 50 per cent and 55 per cent estimated at the end of May.

Almost all airlines, including the top three US carriers flying international flights, remain on negative outlook or "CreditWatch negative" by S&P Global, reflecting the extremely weak and uncertain outlook for the aviation sector.

