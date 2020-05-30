Southwest Airlines CEO sees low-fare environment when traffic returns

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines Co Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Friday (May 29) he expects a "brutal low-fare" environment when traffic returns after coronavirus-induced restrictions ease.

"There are far more airplane seats right now, and there will be for some time, than there are customers," he said in a video message.

"Our low-cost philosophy, strategy and structure will serve us very well."

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought air travel to a virtual halt, leading to an unprecedented number of flight cancellations globally and resulting in airlines booking hefty losses.

Airlines have been operating about 90 per cent fewer flights than normal but they are gradually adding flights back to their schedules as demand is starting to pick up.

