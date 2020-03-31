Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags

WASHINGTON: Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday it will cut more than 40 per cent of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The US airline said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was cancelling 1,500 flights a day in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southwest said it will preserve more than 80 per cent of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection. Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7am and after 8pm.

