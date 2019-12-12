Southwest Airlines reaches compensation agreement with Boeing

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it had reached a compensation agreement with Boeing Co for a portion of the projected financial damages related to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft.

The U.S. airline said it would share the proceeds of about US$125 million from Boeing with its employees.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)