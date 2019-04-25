Southwest Airlines says bookings strong, may not always be Boeing-only carrier

Southwest Airlines Co reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, saying a U.S. government shutdown, maintenance disruptions and the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX jets knocked US$150 million off its bottom line.

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines Co forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue growth on Thursday, citing demand from leisure and business customers, even as the low-cost carrier is forced to cancel flights due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

No. 4 U.S. airline Southwest, which currently uses only Boeing Co 737 narrowbody aircraft, suggested on Thursday that it may consider mixing up its fleet in the future.

"We're an all-Boeing 737 carrier," Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly told CNBC. "That doesn't mean that we’ll be an all-737 carrier into perpetuity."

It is not the first time Southwest has hinted about fleet changes, which would likely benefit Boeing's European rival Airbus , but such a decision would mean abandoning Southwest's long-held practice of flying only one type of jet, which reduces maintenance and pilot training costs.

The company's costs are already under scrutiny by analysts. Unit costs, or total operating expenses per available seat mile, rose 6.5 percent on an adjusted basis in the first quarter and are expected to increase by 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, it said.

Dallas-based Southwest said it lost more than US$200 million in revenue during the first quarter after canceling more than 10,000 flights because of the partial U.S. government shutdown, winter storms, maintenance disruptions and the worldwide MAX grounding.

Still, the company said it expected closely watched unit revenue to grow by 5.5 percent to 5.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. It reported only 2.7 percent growth in the first-quarter.

Its shares rose 2.8 percent in early trading.

Southwest reported first-quarter net profit of US$387 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with US$463 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

That beat Wall Street's average estimate of 61 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Analysts cut their estimates sharply in late March after regulators around the world grounded Boeing's 737 MAX jets following two fatal crashes.

Southwest has said its 34 737 MAX aircraft represent less than 5 percent of daily flights on its fleet of 753 aircraft.

Total operating revenue at the airline, which launched a service to Hawaii from California last month, rose 4 percent to US$5.15 billion.

The low-cost carrier has removed the fuel-efficient, longer-range MAX from its flying schedule through Aug. 5 as it waits for Boeing to submit a software fix and new training guidelines to global regulators for review.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Rachit Vats in Bangalore; Editing by Bill Rigby and Shounak Dasgupta)