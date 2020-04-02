Southwest Airlines to apply for aid with US Treasury after demand craters

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid related to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid related to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid could be in form of grants that could boost liquidity and provide job security for its employees from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, Southwest said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company also drew down US$2.33 billion in credit, as airlines move to shore up liquidity during the outbreak, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2R2K6pO)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)