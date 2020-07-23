Southwest and American slow quarterly cash burn but warn demand has stalled

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each slowed their cash burn over the second quarter but warned that demand had stalled as COVID-19 cases spike, prompting Southwest to rethink the number of flights it had planned to add in August and September.

Optimism about a summer rebound in travel has waned as U.S. states scale back reopening plans to tackle surging cases. With demand not forecast to fully recover before a vaccine, airlines are boosting liquidity and conserving cash while they try to match their flight schedules to bookings.

Southwest, which analysts have forecast to weather the coronavirus pandemic better than larger U.S. carriers thanks to its domestic focus and lower-cost structure, said its average core cash burn had nearly halved to US$16 million a day from US$30 million in April as revenue improved.

But it estimated the burn rate to be US$18 million in July, rising to an average of US$23 million per day in the third quarter.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines , which have been less aggressive in adding flights, are forecasting a downward trend in their daily cash burn rates over the rest of the year but said halting the burn rate entirely will depend on demand.

American said its second-quarter cash burn rate was about US$55 million per day, lower than its forecast of US$70 million per day.

Southwest had US$15.5 billion at the end of June and American US$10.2 billion.

Both airlines have warned of furloughs in the fall, though Southwest said 16,900 employees had volunteered for extended leaves or early retirements, which it expects to result in more than US$400 million in lower costs in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest posted US$1.5 billion net loss, or US$2.67 per share, as total operating revenue fell 82.9per cent to US$1.01 billion.

At American, the net loss excluding items was US$3.4 billion, or US$7.82 per share, while operating revenue plunged 86.4per cent to US$1.62 billion.

Alaska Air Group , which reported a second quarter net loss of US$214 million on Thursday, said it expected its capacity to be down about 35per cent in the fourth quarter, forcing it to cut about 7,000 of its 23,000 employees.

