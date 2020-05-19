Southwest and United airlines say ticket cancellations slowing, demand improving

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Two top U.S. airlines said on Tuesday ticket cancellations were slowing and demand was showing some signs of improvement, with Southwest Airlines Co recording more trip reservations than cancellations so far this month.

Airlines have been the among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which brought global travel to a virtual standstill and a US$10 billion collective monthly cash burn for U.S. airlines, which have slashed their capacity.

With signs of improvement, Southwest - with a more domestic focus than its large peers - is adding some flights back to its network in June, which will see an overall annual capacity decline of between 45per cent and 55per cent, compared with a decline of 60per cent to 70per cent in May.

United Airlines Holdings Inc , which has greater international exposure, said its June capacity would still be down by about 90per cent year-on-year, and 75per cent in July.

Both companies continue to focus on reducing costs.

Southwest said its daily cash burn rate was slowing to the low-US$20 million range in June from US$30 million to US$35 million in the overall second quarter.

United said its total adjusted capital expenditure for 2021 would be close to US$2 billion versus around US$4.5 billion this year, falling to below US$500 million in 2022 when it does not expect to take delivery of any new aircraft.

Chicago-based United is taking delivery of aircraft that are fully financed this year and next.

Executives from United and other U.S. airlines are due to speak at an industry conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Bernadette Baum)