Southwest cuts forecast for revenue performance measure after 737 Max groundings

Business

Southwest cuts forecast for revenue performance measure after 737 Max groundings

Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday the recent groundings of Boeing 737 MAX planes would lead to its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile coming in below its previous forecast.

A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville A
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday the recent groundings of Boeing 737 MAX planes would lead to its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile coming in below its previous forecast.

The U.S. airline is the first carrier to provide a formal change to its financial forecasts since the recent crash of Boeing's new jet.

The airline said it now expects operating revenue per available seat mile, a closely followed measure of airline performance, to rise about 2 percent to 3 percent, compared with the 3 percent to 4 percent growth it forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark