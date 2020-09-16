Southwest cuts third-quarter cash burn outlook

Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday it now expects cash burn to slow to US$17 million per day in the third quarter, as airlines continued to top the list of industries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sits at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Kraczynski
The U.S. airline had previously estimated daily cash burn of US$20 million for the current quarter.

