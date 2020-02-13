Southwest extends 737 MAX flights cancellations through early August

Southwest Airlines on Thursday extended cancellations of 737 MAX flights through early August as the grounding of the Boeing Co jet drags on, potentially affecting the carrier's profits during the upcoming U.S. summer travel season.

Southwest, the largest operator of 737 MAX airplanes worldwide, said it would remove the aircraft from its flight schedule until Aug. 10, compared with its prior estimate of June 6.

The revision would remove roughly 371 weekday flights from its total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)