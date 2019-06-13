Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through Sept. 2

Business

Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through Sept. 2

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it is extending cancellations of about Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through Sept. 2 as it continues to await guidance and approval on software enhancements and training requirements.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown
FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bookmark

CHICAGO: Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it is extending cancellations of about Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through Sept. 2 as it continues to await guidance and approval on software enhancements and training requirements.

The largest global operator of the MAX had previously said it was cancelling flights through Aug. 5 after the plane was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark