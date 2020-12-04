Southwest issues layoff warnings to 6,828 employees

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it had issued notices to 6,828 employees warning them that they could be furloughed, amid a slump in demand for air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The involuntary furloughs will happen on March 15 or April 1, unless Southwest reaches cost-saving agreements or the government enacts a satisfactory Payroll Support Program extension.

Bloomberg News had reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-03/southwest-ramps-up-layoff-warning-with-notices-on-6-828-jobs?sref=I5jUJbND the layoff notices earlier on Thursday.

