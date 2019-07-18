Southwest joins US rivals in removing Boeing 737 MAX till early November

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it was removing Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from its flight schedule till early November, joining recent moves by rival U.S. carriers as the jet remains grounded worldwide.

In a statement, Southwest said the decision would lead to about 180 daily cancellations up to Nov. 2, more than about 150 daily flights the low-cost carrier had expected to remove from its schedule through early October.

