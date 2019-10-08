Southwest pilots sue Boeing alleging over US$100 million in lost wages from 737 MAX grounding

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co alleging that the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft has caused over US$100 million in lost wages.

CHICAGO: The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co alleging that the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft has caused over US$100 million in lost wages.

SWAPA, which represents over 10,000 pilots at Southwest Airlines , said it filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)