Southwest pilots union sees 737 MAX return in February or later

A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX will likely return to the skies in "probably a February time frame to say the least."

FILE PHOTO: A traveler checks her baggage at the Southwest Airlines terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Southwest, United Airlines and American Airlines have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January. A key step - a certification test flight by Boeing - is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

