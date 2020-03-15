Southwest says 'seriously considering' cutting flights in short term

CHICAGO: Southwest Airlines , one of the few US airlines still flying a full schedule even as the spreading coronavirus has sapped demand, said on Saturday (Mar 14) it was "seriously considering" cutting flights in the short term.

Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said the company would monitor demand for additional reductions after a first round of cuts, which one source familiar with the matter said could be announced by Wednesday.

Agnew said the company did not have any more details to share at this time.

The low-cost carrier does not fly to any of the destinations that have been affected by health alerts and a growing list of US travel restrictions as coronavirus cases climb worldwide.

However, the airline had already warned that the epidemic could wipe up to US$300 million from its first-quarter operating revenue, with Chief Executive Gary Kelly warning earlier this month that reducing prices would not address consumer fear.

