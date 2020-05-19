Southwest says bookings outpace cancellations in May

Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it recorded positive bookings on a net basis through May 18, as passenger reservations outpaced trip cancellations.

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it recorded positive bookings on a net basis so far this month as passenger reservations outpaced trip cancellations, helping the company slow its cash burn rate.

Airlines have been the among the worst hit by the coronavirus crisis, which brought travel to a virtual standstill around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southwest said although it continues to estimate its average daily core cash spending to be in range of US$30 million to US$35 million in the second quarter, June daily cash burn rate would slow to low-US$20 million range.

"The company has also recently experienced a modest improvement in passenger demand and bookings in June 2020," Southwest said in a regulatory filing.

The U.S. carrier said it expects June capacity to fall between 45per cent and 55per cent from with a year ago, compared with a decline of 60per cent to 70per cent in May capacity. (https://bit.ly/3cK8UvT)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Advertisement