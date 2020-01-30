Southwest says disappointed with government audit pointing at safety lapses

REUTERS: Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it was disappointed with a government audit that claimed the US carrier failed to prioritise safety by flying millions of passengers on its jets with unconfirmed maintenance records.

The government findings, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, also criticise Southwest's regulator, the US Federal Aviation Administration, for oversight of the airline's safety procedures.

"We have communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the Office of Inspector General and will continue to communicate any concerns directly with its office," Southwest said in a statement.

