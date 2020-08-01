Southwest supports union push for second airline bailout, CEO says

Southwest Airlines supports union efforts to convince lawmakers to extend the US$32 billion U.S. payroll support program for airlines, airports and contractors set to expire in September, for another six months, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees.

"We’re in lock step with our industry organization – Airlines For America – in support of the labor unions' efforts," Kelly said in the message, which was viewed by Reuters. 

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

