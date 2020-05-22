Southwest will add more flights to meet extra demand through July

Southwest Airlines Co will continue to limit bookings on its flights to allow for social distancing through at least July, CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders on Thursday, saying the airline would add more flights to meet any extra demand.

Southwest has US$13 billion cash in the bank that will carry it through at least 20 months at current blast rates, and likely many more months than that "because I do think things continue to improve," Kelly said at the airline's annual shareholders' meeting, which was held virtually.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)