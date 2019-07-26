Southwest won't fly 737 MAX until 2020 as grounding hits airline earnings

NEW YORK: Southwest Airlines on Thursday (Jul 25) became the first US carrier to give up on seeing the Boeing 737 MAX return to the skies this year, as the worldwide grounding of the top-selling aircraft has dented results for two major airlines.

Domestic-oriented Southwest said it has begun talks with Boeing about compensation for the impact from widespread flight cancelations and delayed deliveries of new planes, that forced it to push back its plan to expand service to Hawaii.

American also has taken a hit amounting to $400 million from the MAX crisis, but despite that both airlines reported higher second-quarter profits on strong consumer demand.

The Boeing MAX planes have been grounded since mid-March following two crashes that claimed 346 lives. Boeing has said it expects to win regulatory approval around October to resume flights, but has emphasized that the timeframe could be extended.

On Wednesday, Boeing said it could temporarily halt production of the MAX if the grounding drags out much longer.

-American confirms MAX timetable -

American reported an 18.9 percent jump in second-quarter profits to $662 million, as total revenues rose 2.7 percent to $12 billion.

Results also were dented by flight cancelations due to an ongoing dispute with maintenance workers and bad weather.

American now estimates the total impact of the MAX grounding to be $400 million for 2019, up $50 million from the prior estimate.

Executives said they are in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing, and unlike Southwest still believe the plane will be ready to fly by November 2.

"We remain confident in the aircraft and look forward to reintegrating the aircraft into our fleet once it is cleared by regulators," American chief financial officer Derek Kerr said.

American's chief executive, Doug Parker, said he had "high-level" conversations with senior Boeing executives about compensation, but did not discuss details of any payments.

American now anticipates capacity growth of only 1.5 percent this year, which was cut from 3.0 percent because of MAX cancelations, executives said.

- Bigger hit in 3Q -

Southwest reported a 1.1 percent rise in profit to $741 million, as revenues climbed 2.9 percent to $5.9 billion.

Southwest now plans to resume flights on the MAX on January 5, more than two months later than previously expected. The airline said it could take up to two months to resume flights once the plane is cleared by regulators because of FAA directives, including pilot training.

With its fleet of 34 MAX planes, the company said it took a $175-million hit to the bottom line in the second quarter due to the MAX crisis, and has had "preliminary discussions" with Boeing on compensation for damages.

Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly told CNBC the impact would be bigger in the third quarter, because the company was due to receive 41 more MAX planes this year "so our exposure with our route system grows again."

Boeing has set aside $4.9 billion to compensate airlines for flight cancelations and plane delivery delays.