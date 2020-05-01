Space firms of Musk, Bezos land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

Business

Space firms of Musk, Bezos land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

NASA on Thursday selected three companies, including the space firms of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign.

Tourists take pictures of a NASA sign at the Kennedy Space Center visitors complex in Cape Canavera
Tourists take pictures of a NASA sign at the Kennedy Space Center visitors complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: NASA on Thursday selected three companies, including the space firms of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign.

The three companies will share US$967 million from NASA.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark