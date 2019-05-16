SpaceX postpones satellite launch in Florida due to high winds

Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed its planned Wednesday night blastoff of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first cluster of satellites for his new Starlink internet service, citing excessive winds over the Florida launch site.

The mission launch was rescheduled for 10:30 p.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, SpaceX said.

