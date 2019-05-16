SpaceX postpones satellite launch in Florida due to high winds

SpaceX postpones satellite launch in Florida due to high winds

Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed its planned Wednesday night blastoff of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first cluster of satellites for his new Starlink internet service, citing excessive winds over the Florida launch site.

An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne
An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

The mission launch was rescheduled for 10:30 p.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, SpaceX said.

