SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce: LA Times

Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

REUTERS: Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

The company did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)