SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce: LA Times

Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

FILE PHOTO: The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorn
FILE PHOTO: The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S. August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

