SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce: source

Business

SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce: source

Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

FILE PHOTO: The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorn
FILE PHOTO: The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S. August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company did not comment on the number of layoffs but said in emailed comments that it needs to become a "leaner" organization for which it would "part ways" with some of its workforce.

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company", a SpaceX spokesman said.

The layoffs were reported earlier by the LA Times.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark