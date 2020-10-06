Spain detains US-indicted software creator McAfee: police source

Business

Spain detains US-indicted software creator McAfee: police source

Spanish authorities have detained in Barcelona airport John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted in the United States on charges of financial crimes, a national police source said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Computer software pioneer McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach
FILE PHOTO: Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Bookmark

BARCELONA: Spanish authorities have detained in Barcelona airport John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted in the United States on charges of financial crimes, a national police source said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark