Spain High Court allows John McAfee's extradition to the U.S

MADRID: The Spanish High Court has authorised the extradition of John McAfee, an antivirus software creator, to the United States where he faces tax fraud charges, a court document showed on Wednesday.

McAfee, who was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, said during an extradition hearing earlier this month the accusations against him were politically motivated.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)