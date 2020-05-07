Spain's Telefonica to merge British unit O2 with Virgin Media

Liberty Global has agreed to merge its Virgin Media cable company with the O2 mobile business owned by Spain's Telefonica to create a major new force in the British telecoms market.

A woman speaks on her mobile telephone outside an O2 shop in Loughborough
FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her mobile telephone outside an O2 shop in Loughborough, Britain, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The companies said on Thursday that O2 would be valued at 12.7 billion pounds (US$15.65 billion) and Virgin Media at 18.7 billion pounds, both on a total enterprise value basis.

"O2 to be transferred into the joint venture on a debt-free basis, while Virgin Media to be contributed with £11.3 billion of net debt and debt-like items," the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

