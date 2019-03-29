SPC opens first service station in Myanmar

YANGON: Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) opened its first service station in Myanmar on Saturday (Mar 30).



The joint venture with Shwe Taung Group’s Shwe Taung Energy marks SPC’s first entry into the retail energy business in Myanmar. Shwe Taung Energy operates gasoline and diesel distribution centres across the country.



Advertisement

“Customers are promised an enhanced refuelling experience at SPC stations in Myanmar,” SPC said in a press release. “They will enjoy the same premium quality fuel developed by SPC, which is imported directly from its refinery in Singapore.”



SPC added that its stations are “designed with a strong focus on safety”, with features such as anti-static staff uniforms and designated walkways.



The joint venture plans to invest more into Myanmar’s retail energy sector, providing job creation opportunities in the country.



“We are seeing considerable growth opportunities in the oil and gas retail market in Myanmar. Consumers are become more discerning and sophisticated, and there is an increasing demand for higher quality products and services,” said SPC’s managing director Xia Hongwei.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“A recognised homegrown brand from Singapore, we are committed to developing the SPC brand in Myanmar. We promise to deliver the same added convenience and premium products and services to Myanmar,” Mr Xia added.



Shwe Taung Energy director U Win Htay said: “Combining SPC’s extensive retail experience in Singapore and Shwe Taung’s local knowledge, we are committed to fulfilling Myanmar consumers’ demand for energy in an environmentally and socially sustainable manner.”