Spirit AeroSystems extends Boeing 737 furloughs through August 14

SEATTLE: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , a major jet parts maker struggling in the face of the ongoing Boeing Co 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, is extending furloughs for hundreds of 737 workers through August 14, the company said on Friday.

Workers were due to return to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough, but Spirit extended the leave after Boeing told Spirit not to deliver any more fuselages through all of July, Reuters reported.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)