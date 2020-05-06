Spirit AeroSystems says Boeing wants 125 737 MAX shipsets for 2020, down from 216

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Boeing Co to deliver 125 737 MAX shipsets to the planemaker in 2020, down from the 216 it had previously announced.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft is seen parked in a storage area at the company's production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

REUTERS: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Boeing Co to deliver 125 737 MAX shipsets to the planemaker in 2020, down from the 216 it had previously announced.

Some of the agreed amount of shipsets - which include an aircraft's fuselage, pylon, wing leading edges, thrust reverser and engine nacelle - have already been delivered to Boeing this year, it said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

