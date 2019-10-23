Spirit Airlines close to agreeing major Airbus order: sources

U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines is close to agreeing a provisional deal to order as many as 100 single-aisle aircraft worth up to US$12 billion at recent catalogue prices from Airbus , industry sources said.

Such a deal would be the first for the European planemaker since the United States imposed 10per cent tariffs on some of the planes it offers to U.S. carriers last week, as part of a long-running transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus declined comment. Spirit, which reports earnings later on Wednesday, did not respond to a request for comment.

A deal of that size would be worth up to US$12 billion at the most recent 2018 Airbus list prices, but industry sources say such deals typically involve discounts of at least 50per cent.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Tracy Rucinski; editing by David Evans)