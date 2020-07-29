Spirit Airlines says 20per cent to 30per cent of workers at risk of furloughs: CEO's memo

U.S. low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is preparing to inform unions on Friday that 20per cent to 30per cent of workers including pilots and flight attendants may be furloughed in October, according to a memo from the CEO sent to employees on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the memo, which was viewed by Reuters, was sent on Tuesday but said it has no further comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)