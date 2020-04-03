Sportswear maker Puma proposes suspending dividend due to virus

Sportswear maker Puma proposes suspending dividend due to virus

German sportswear maker Puma proposed on Friday to suspend its 2019 dividend given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016.

Apart from China, Japan and South Korea, almost all of Puma's stores have been temporarily closed by the authorities, the company said, while e-commerce accounts for less than 10per cent of the business.

"This has, of course, led to a major decline in net sales and cash inflow," the Adidas rival said in a statement https://bit.ly/2wWZNbi.

Source: Reuters

