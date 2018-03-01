Spotify files for IPO of up to US$1 billion
Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering of up to US$1 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company intends to apply to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPOT." http://bit.ly/2F0OfCU
