Spotify hits subscriber targets in race with Apple Music

Music streaming leader Spotify on Thursday reported results mostly in line with forecasts, as the number of paid subscribers rose 10 percent over the last three months, but revenue growth was slowed by new European data privacy rules.

Monthly paying subscribers, which account for the bulk of Spotify's revenue, rose to 83 million at the end of June from 75 million in the first three months of 2018 and more than double Apple's last-reported 40 million paid users.

The figure, reported in just the second financial report since the Swedish company's April debut on the New York Stock Exchange, topped the 82 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue growth, however, was slowed by new European data privacy rules that require users to give explicit consent for certain uses of their information. Second-quarter revenue rose 26 percent to 1.27 billion euros (US$1.49 billion).

"We did see some GDPR disruption across our European markets during Q2 but seem to be largely past that now," the company said in a statement, referring to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation that came into effect in May.

Spotify, which launched its streaming music service a decade ago, has seen a surge in subscriber growth in recent years.

The rising popularity of subscription services are seen as a primary factor driving the improved financial health of the music industry.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard in London; editing by Adrian Croft and Jason Neely)