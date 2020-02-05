Spotify posts 29% jump in premium subscribers, beats estimates

REUTERS: Spotify Technology on Wednesday (Feb 5) reported a 29 per cent jump in premium subscribers in the fourth quarter, beating estimates, as the music streaming company rolled out more promotions to battle stiff competition from rivals including Apple and Amazon.com.

Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 per cent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec 31 from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 122 million paid subscribers, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose to 1.86 billion euros (US$2.05 billion) for the fourth quarter from US$1.50 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 1.89 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

