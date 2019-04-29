Spotify revenue jumps 33% on higher subscriber addition

NEW YORK: Spotify Technology SA reported a better-than-expected 33 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue, as the music streaming company racked up 100 million paid subscribers for its premium service.

Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 92 per cent of its revenue, were up 32 per cent for the three-months ended March from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Revenue rose to 1.51 billion euros (US$1.69 billion) from 1.14 billion euros a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of 1.47 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

