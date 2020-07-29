Spotify's paid subscribers hit 138 million as music streaming demand rebounds

NEW YORK: Spotify Technology SA said on Wednesday (Jul 29) music streaming demand had rebounded from the coronavirus-related weakness it saw at the start of the quarter and its paid subscribers reached 138 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Premium subscribers, which accounts for most of the company's revenue, were up 27 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 136.4 million paid subscribers, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue rose 13 per cent to €1.89 billion (US$2.22 billion) for the three-months ended Jun 30, from €1.67 billion a year earlier.